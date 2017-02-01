Galion Students Give Back To Community Over The Holidays
Galion High School students spent the better part of the holiday season preparing and donating meals to help those less fortunate in the community. The students, members of the GHS/Pioneer Career and Technology Center Family, Career and Community Leaders of America , undertook two projects involving the Galion community and the Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio.
