Local Church Accepting Donations For ...

Local Church Accepting Donations For Gatlinburg Fire Victims

Monday Dec 5 Read more: WMFD-TV Mansfield

Gospel Baptist Church in Galion are accepting donations to be sent to victims of the Gatlinburg, Tennessee fire. The Gospel Baptist Church is located at 5670 OH-19 in Galion, Ohio.

