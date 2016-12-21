Local Church Accepting Donations For Gatlinburg Fire Victims
Gospel Baptist Church in Galion are accepting donations to be sent to victims of the Gatlinburg, Tennessee fire. The Gospel Baptist Church is located at 5670 OH-19 in Galion, Ohio.
