Groundbreaking Ceremony Four Big Four Depot Pavilion
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new pavilion to be built at 127 North Washington Street, Galion, Ohio was held Saturday afternoon. The enclosed pavilion is intended to be a site available for rent, and all the proceeds will benefit the Big Four Depot in Galion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMFD-TV Mansfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Galion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|carl mccrea (Oct '09)
|Dec 20
|Drug buyer
|15
|Kaitie smith
|Dec 18
|Informed
|1
|Galin administration
|Dec 16
|Fisher
|1
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Dec 16
|Duke for Mayor
|8
|jamie phillips
|Dec 13
|wtfever
|1
|Kassi Miller (May '14)
|Dec 9
|lammmmes
|7
|Cary Lee Bloomfield
|Nov 25
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Galion Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC