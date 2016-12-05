700 new jobs since Cochran became Nor...

700 new jobs since Cochran became Norwalk mayorHere are the top...

Dec 5, 2016 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

The city and its comeback from the recession and high unemployment rates of the early 1980s are the subject of a recent feature story in the Real Estate Investment Journal, a trade publication put out by the Century 21 Real Estate Group. Citing a "dramatic turnaround" from the brink of the "midwestern rustbelt syndrome" to flush economic times, the articles, "A Walk Down Main Street," lists several reasons for the recovery, particularly the leadership of Mayor Thomas Cochran.

Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Galion, OH

