40th Annual Ontario Community Craft Show Big Hit

Sunday Dec 4

The 40th Annual Ontario Community Craft Show was held over the weekend at the Richland County Fairgrounds. The large event with over 100 crafters and vendors was spread between two buildings on the grounds.

Galion, OH

