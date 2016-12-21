Galion Building and Loan Donates Calculators To 6th Graders
GALION, OH Galion Building and Loan Bank continued its support of education in the Galion community with its donation of calculators to the Galion Middle School on Tuesday, Nov. 9. This is the twenty-fifth year the bank has made the donation to sixth-grade students. The Board of Directors, along with the bank's President Don Barr, chose to form a partnership with Galion Middle School in 1992.
