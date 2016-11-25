Bob and Dorothy Goon
The couple were married Dec. 1, 1966 by the Rev. John Goon in his house in Galion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashland Times-Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Galion Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|carl mccrea (Oct '09)
|Dec 20
|Drug buyer
|15
|Kaitie smith
|Dec 18
|Informed
|1
|Galin administration
|Dec 16
|Fisher
|1
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Dec 16
|Duke for Mayor
|8
|jamie phillips
|Dec 13
|wtfever
|1
|Kassi Miller (May '14)
|Dec 9
|lammmmes
|7
|Cary Lee Bloomfield
|Nov 25
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Galion Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC