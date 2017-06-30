Family Vows To Rebuild After Coming Home to Townhouse Fire
A northeast Washington family is getting help from neighbors and friends after their townhouse burned while they were out of town. Sarah and Micah Murphy said they were grateful for the assistance after returning from a wedding to find their Gaithersburg, Maryland, home and two others had caught fire and burned on Sunday.
