Family Vows To Rebuild After Coming H...

Family Vows To Rebuild After Coming Home to Townhouse Fire

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Washington

A northeast Washington family is getting help from neighbors and friends after their townhouse burned while they were out of town. Sarah and Micah Murphy said they were grateful for the assistance after returning from a wedding to find their Gaithersburg, Maryland, home and two others had caught fire and burned on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaithersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Daytime mall slashing occurred at behest of 16-... Jul 3 victor 1
News To Say, 'Stop Raping Me!' in English, Press '1'... May '17 Frogface Kate 9
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... May '17 tomin cali 3
Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15) Apr '17 Niki T 30
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar '17 TAAM 22
News Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of... Mar '17 Righty01 7
See all Gaithersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaithersburg Forum Now

Gaithersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gaithersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Gaithersburg, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,041 • Total comments across all topics: 282,265,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC