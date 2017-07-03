Baltimore to continue search for new ...

Baltimore to continue search for new firm to provide psych exams for police

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore officials said Monday they are continuing their search for a contractor to provide psychological evaluations of police after encountering issues with several firms. The city plans to hire a new firm to provide confidential counseling and support services to police for such issues as workplace stress, anger management, depression and post-traumatic stress.

