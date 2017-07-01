Baltimore close to hiring new firm to...

Baltimore close to hiring new firm to conduct psychological exams of police

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Two companies are finalists to conduct psychological evaluations of Baltimore police officers after the city ended a contract with a firm officials accused of providing shoddy exams last year. According to Board of Estimates records, Business Health Services of Baltimore submitted a bid of $80,000 to conduct the psychological reviews, while LifeWork Strategies of Gaithersburg submitted a bid of $34,000.

