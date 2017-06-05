UMB, Serenta License Agreement Welcom...

UMB, Serenta License Agreement Welcomed in Quest To Combat Deadly...

The University of Maryland, Baltimore has granted worldwide, exclusive licensing rights for a new vaccine technology to Serenta Biotechnology, LLC, a Gaithersburg, MD-based startup. The announcement was made by University of Maryland Ventures and by Serenta on May 31, 2017.

