UMB, Serenta License Agreement Welcomed in Quest To Combat Deadly...
The University of Maryland, Baltimore has granted worldwide, exclusive licensing rights for a new vaccine technology to Serenta Biotechnology, LLC, a Gaithersburg, MD-based startup. The announcement was made by University of Maryland Ventures and by Serenta on May 31, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gaithersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To Say, 'Stop Raping Me!' in English, Press '1'...
|May 12
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May 11
|tomin cali
|3
|Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Niki T
|30
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar '17
|TAAM
|22
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|Mar '17
|Righty01
|7
|'Safety Not Sanctuary': Parents Protest School ...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|7
Find what you want!
Search Gaithersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC