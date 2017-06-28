The Lofts at Downtown set for 2018 de...

The Lofts at Downtown set for 2018 delivery

1 hr ago

Construction has started on the five-story 219,000-square-foot The Lofts at Downtown Crown complex in Gaithersburg. The development, by Streetscape Partners, includes 128 condominiums on a 60,000-square-foot slab podium.

