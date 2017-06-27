Proposed bill would protect Montgomer...

Proposed bill would protect Montgomery burial sites from development

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Washington Post

Macedonia Baptist Church members, community members and others gather for a rally to demand recognition of a former cemetery in the Westbard neighborhood. Old cemeteries and burial grounds that may lay in the path of new development would receive better protection under legislation introduced Tuesday by a trio of Montgomery County Council members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaithersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To Say, 'Stop Raping Me!' in English, Press '1'... May '17 Frogface Kate 9
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... May '17 tomin cali 3
Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15) Apr '17 Niki T 30
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar '17 TAAM 22
News Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of... Mar '17 Righty01 7
News 'Safety Not Sanctuary': Parents Protest School ... Mar '17 tomin cali 7
See all Gaithersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaithersburg Forum Now

Gaithersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gaithersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Gaithersburg, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,222 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC