Police: 2 Md. men arrested for theft of over $20K worth of alcohol

Two Maryland men have been charged in connection to the theft of over $20,000 worth of alcohol from box trucks parked at Montgomery County's Department of Liquor Control warehouse, police said . Jean Auguste, 27, of Lanham, and DLC employee Kelvin Eugene Snowden Jr., 31, of Gaithersburg, allegedly stole around $21,769 worth of alcohol from the trucks parked at the Gaithersburg warehouse, Montgomery County police said.

