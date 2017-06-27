Police: 2 Md. men arrested for theft of over $20K worth of alcohol
Two Maryland men have been charged in connection to the theft of over $20,000 worth of alcohol from box trucks parked at Montgomery County's Department of Liquor Control warehouse, police said . Jean Auguste, 27, of Lanham, and DLC employee Kelvin Eugene Snowden Jr., 31, of Gaithersburg, allegedly stole around $21,769 worth of alcohol from the trucks parked at the Gaithersburg warehouse, Montgomery County police said.
