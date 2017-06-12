Obesity rate: Bangladesh lowest, US tops list
This file photo taken on August 19, 2009 shows two women walk at the 61st Montgomery County Agricultural Fair Gaithersburg, Maryland. Photo: Tim SLOAN/AFP Whilst one-third of the world's population is now carrying excess weight, Bangladesh and another South Asian country, Vietnam, have the lowest obesity rates at 1%.
