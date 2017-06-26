Jury finds former Gaithersburg man gu...

Jury finds former Gaithersburg man guilty in Turf Motel shooting death

A jury Friday convicted a former Gaithersburg man of first-degree murder following last year's double shooting at the Turf Motel in Laurel that left a woman dead and another man injured. Kenneth Frizzell Diggs, Jr., 48, of no fixed address, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old La Plata resident Amanda Diane Duer, and attempted first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Laurel resident Derik DeAnthony Henderson.

