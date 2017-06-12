Girl Boss: 5 Things To Know About NASA's Newest Black Astronaut Candidate
Jessica Watkins is in that new class of astronauts and she is the only Black woman chosen to for this program. So it's safe to say the scientist is already blazing a new path for future astronauts to follow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Essence Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gaithersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To Say, 'Stop Raping Me!' in English, Press '1'...
|May '17
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|3
|Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Niki T
|30
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar '17
|TAAM
|22
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|Mar '17
|Righty01
|7
|'Safety Not Sanctuary': Parents Protest School ...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|7
Find what you want!
Search Gaithersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC