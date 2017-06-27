Europe's Parched Wheat Fields Get Som...

Europe's Parched Wheat Fields Get Some Relief as Heat Wave Eases

1 hr ago

Rains and cooler weather are bringing some relief to western European wheat farmers whose crops have been hurt by the recent heat wave. Showers are expected to fall across the region's main growing areas throughout this week, according to Commodity Weather Group and MDA Weather Services.

