Europe's Parched Wheat Fields Get Some Relief as Heat Wave Eases
Rains and cooler weather are bringing some relief to western European wheat farmers whose crops have been hurt by the recent heat wave. Showers are expected to fall across the region's main growing areas throughout this week, according to Commodity Weather Group and MDA Weather Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Gaithersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To Say, 'Stop Raping Me!' in English, Press '1'...
|May '17
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May '17
|tomin cali
|3
|Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Niki T
|30
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar '17
|TAAM
|22
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|Mar '17
|Righty01
|7
|'Safety Not Sanctuary': Parents Protest School ...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|7
Find what you want!
Search Gaithersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC