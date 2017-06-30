Daytime mall slashing occurred at behest of 16-year-old gang leader, prosecutors say
There are 1 comment on the The Washington Post story from Friday Jun 30, titled Daytime mall slashing occurred at behest of 16-year-old gang leader, prosecutors say. In it, The Washington Post reports that:
Jose Zaldivar-Medina ordered a gang subordinate to stab another young man outside a mall in Gaithersburg, Maryland, as captured in this still from security camera video. Over the past year, detectives in the Washington region have identified Jose Zaldivar-Medina as a leader among local members of the MS-13 gang.
#1 Monday Jul 3
hi my name is victor herandez I work with the prince George county gang task force
sad to this but prince georges county has 35 gangs we have small neighborhood crews
thin we have the national gangs ms13 e m e 18th street Mexican gang bloods crips
people nation folk nation but what iam going to talk a bout is that ms13 gang 18th street Mexican
gangs are by large out in northern va Montgomery county Baltimore city and county
look are gang problem is not anywhere like losangeles or Chicago think god but
sad to ms13 and 18th street gangs are mostly in northern prince georges county towns
but over the last four or five years now both gangs have been setting up shop
like the suitland 18th gang is part of the Mexican mafia marlow heights18 clanton e s 14 gang
in seatpleasnt md the 38th street barrio locos in fairmount heights md tiny winos lanham md
vato locos blendsburg md Langley park ms13 Forestville maraville 13 gang
temple maravilla 13 in temple hills md these gangs have come in to older African American areas
where at one time it was nothing but just a bunch of kids that was cool with each other
now bloods crips have came in to play
