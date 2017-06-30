Correction: Pair Dead in Car story
In a story June 18 about the killing of two teenagers, The Associated Press reported erroneously that they were killed June 12. The teenagers were killed June 5. The story also said there was a rumor that one of the slain teens, Shadi Adi Najjar, had committed a robbery in late 2017. Police said the alleged robbery was in December 2016 or January 2017.
