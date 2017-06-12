Body found in Maple Lake may be that ...

Body found in Maple Lake may be that of missing child new

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

The body of a child has been pulled from Maple Lake in Gaithersburg, Maryland. County officials have not yet confirmed the identity of the body but personal belongings of a missing child were found in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaithersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To Say, 'Stop Raping Me!' in English, Press '1'... May '17 Frogface Kate 9
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... May '17 tomin cali 3
Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15) Apr '17 Niki T 30
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar '17 TAAM 22
News Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of... Mar '17 Righty01 7
News 'Safety Not Sanctuary': Parents Protest School ... Mar '17 tomin cali 7
See all Gaithersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaithersburg Forum Now

Gaithersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gaithersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Gaithersburg, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,951 • Total comments across all topics: 281,843,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC