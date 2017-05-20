Baltimore Sun's 'Shocking Force' Tase...

Baltimore Sun's 'Shocking Force' Taser investigation earns Associated Press award

The Baltimore Sun's " Shocking Force ," an investigation into Taser misuse in Maryland, has been recognized by the Associated Press Media Editors. The investigation by reporters Doug Donovan and Mark Puente earned the Al Neuharth Award for Investigative Reporting.

