'American Ninja Warrior' returns with...

'American Ninja Warrior' returns with several Maryland competitors

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

NBC's "American Ninja Warrior" kicked off last night with the premiere of its ninth season, and like past years - which have featured Olney resident Geoff Britten, the first competitor to complete the "American Ninja Warrior" obstacle, and Towson University alumna Kacy Catanzaro, the first woman to complete a city finals course and compete in the finals in Las Vegas - Marylanders are not shying away from the competition. Here's a list of this year's ninjas: Jessup aerospace engineer Nick Kostreski, 30, returns for his second year in the competition in the Denver city qualifying round, which will air July 17, according to NBC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaithersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To Say, 'Stop Raping Me!' in English, Press '1'... May '17 Frogface Kate 9
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... May '17 tomin cali 3
Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15) Apr '17 Niki T 30
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar '17 TAAM 22
News Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of... Mar '17 Righty01 7
News 'Safety Not Sanctuary': Parents Protest School ... Mar '17 tomin cali 7
See all Gaithersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaithersburg Forum Now

Gaithersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gaithersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Gaithersburg, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,252 • Total comments across all topics: 281,733,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC