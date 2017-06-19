2 arrested after $21K in alcohol goes missing
Two Maryland men have been charged with taking more than $21,000 worth of alcohol from trucks parked at a county facility. Police in Montgomery County said in a statement that the alcohol was stolen from trucks parked at the Department of Liquor Control warehouse in Gaithersburg.
