2 arrested after $21K in alcohol goes missing

Two Maryland men have been charged with taking more than $21,000 worth of alcohol from trucks parked at a county facility. Police in Montgomery County said in a statement that the alcohol was stolen from trucks parked at the Department of Liquor Control warehouse in Gaithersburg.

