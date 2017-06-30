19-Year-Old MS-13 Gang Member Gets 34 Years for His Part in 2 Murders in Md.

A 19-year-old Gaithersburg man was sentenced to 34 years in prison Tuesday for his part in two murders in 2015. Edwin E. Reyes-Martinez, who authorities say is an MS-13 gang member, was given 30 years for serving as the look-out as five men stabbed and killed Marvin Vargas-Osorio, 34, in August 2015.

