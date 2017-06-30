19-Year-Old MS-13 Gang Member Gets 34...

19-Year-Old MS-13 Gang Member Gets 34 Years for His Part in 2 Murders in Md.

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: WCBM-AM Pikesville

A 19-year-old Gaithersburg man was sentenced to 34 years in prison Tuesday for his part in two murders in 2015. Edwin E. Reyes-Martinez, who authorities say is an MS-13 gang member, was given 30 years for serving as the look-out as five men stabbed and killed Marvin Vargas-Osorio, 34, in August 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCBM-AM Pikesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaithersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To Say, 'Stop Raping Me!' in English, Press '1'... May '17 Frogface Kate 9
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... May '17 tomin cali 3
Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15) Apr '17 Niki T 30
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar '17 TAAM 22
News Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of... Mar '17 Righty01 7
News 'Safety Not Sanctuary': Parents Protest School ... Mar '17 tomin cali 7
See all Gaithersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaithersburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Montgomery County was issued at June 29 at 12:35PM EDT

Gaithersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gaithersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Gaithersburg, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,018 • Total comments across all topics: 282,130,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC