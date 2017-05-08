Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ...

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OpGen Inc (OPGN) to Sell

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Daily Political

According to Zacks, "OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaithersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vote DemocRat again,they love Rapist Sat NLDM 1
Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15) Apr 16 Niki T 30
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar '17 TAAM 24
News Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of... Mar '17 Righty01 7
school superintendent jack smith Mar '17 pissedo ffandmada... 1
News 2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro... Mar '17 The Mule 6
See all Gaithersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaithersburg Forum Now

Gaithersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gaithersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Gaithersburg, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,985 • Total comments across all topics: 280,861,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC