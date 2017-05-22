UltiSat Awarded Contract to Provide S...

UltiSat Awarded Contract to Provide Satellite Bandwidth to Swedish Armed Forces

UltiSat, Inc., a leading provider of end-to-end managed satellite network solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a prime contract by the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration to provide satellite bandwidth in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and Afghanistan. The Swedish Armed Forces is the government agency that is tasked with defending the country of Sweden and its interests.

