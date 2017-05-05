Stream Logic's New Album, 'Everybody'

Stream Logic's New Album, 'Everybody'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: National Public Radio

Logic's third album on Def Jam Records is finally here. At the end of March, the label teased us with the captivating title song, "Everybody."

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaithersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To Say, 'Stop Raping Me!' in English, Press '1'... Fri Frogface Kate 9
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... May 11 tomin cali 3
Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15) Apr 16 Niki T 30
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar '17 TAAM 24
News Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of... Mar '17 Righty01 7
News 'Safety Not Sanctuary': Parents Protest School ... Mar '17 tomin cali 8
See all Gaithersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaithersburg Forum Now

Gaithersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gaithersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Gaithersburg, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,548 • Total comments across all topics: 281,036,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC