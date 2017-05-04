Security officer facing sex charges r...

Security officer facing sex charges re-arrested

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: ABC2 Maryland

Montgomery County authorities say a high school security official has been re-arrested for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old student he had been ordered to stay away from after an earlier arrest. WTOP reports that 57-year-old Mark Yantsos of Gaithersburg was rearrested Friday after multiple meetings with the girl, including one in which he allegedly had sex with her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaithersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vote DemocRat again,they love Rapist Sat NLDM 1
Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15) Apr 16 Niki T 30
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar '17 TAAM 24
News Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of... Mar '17 Righty01 7
school superintendent jack smith Mar '17 pissedo ffandmada... 1
News 2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro... Mar '17 The Mule 6
See all Gaithersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaithersburg Forum Now

Gaithersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gaithersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Gaithersburg, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,540 • Total comments across all topics: 280,856,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC