Security officer facing sex charges re-arrested

Montgomery County authorities say a high school security official has been re-arrested for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old student he had been ordered to stay away from after an earlier arrest. WTOP reports that 57-year-old Mark Yantsos of Gaithersburg was rearrested Friday after multiple meetings with the girl, including one in which he allegedly had sex with her.

