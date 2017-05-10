Police: Md. soccer coach sexually abused 7-year-old at practices new

Police: Md. soccer coach sexually abu...

Thursday May 4 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

A Montgomery County soccer coach is facing charges after police say he engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with a 7-year-old girl during soccer practices. Miguel Alfredo Flores is charged with one count of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of third-degree sex offense.

