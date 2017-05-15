Police: High school security guard bu...

Police: High school security guard busted for sex with student

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

A Montgomery County high school security guard has been taken into custody for having sex with the same 17-year-old female student he was ordered to stay away from in early April , police said. Mark Yantsos, 57 of Gaithersburg, who was on administrative leave as security chief at Richard Montgomery High School, was arrested Friday, according to Montgomery County police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaithersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To Say, 'Stop Raping Me!' in English, Press '1'... Fri Frogface Kate 9
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... May 11 tomin cali 3
Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15) Apr 16 Niki T 30
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar '17 TAAM 24
News Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of... Mar '17 Righty01 7
News 'Safety Not Sanctuary': Parents Protest School ... Mar '17 tomin cali 8
See all Gaithersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaithersburg Forum Now

Gaithersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gaithersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Gaithersburg, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,548 • Total comments across all topics: 281,036,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC