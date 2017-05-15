Police: High school security guard busted for sex with student
A Montgomery County high school security guard has been taken into custody for having sex with the same 17-year-old female student he was ordered to stay away from in early April , police said. Mark Yantsos, 57 of Gaithersburg, who was on administrative leave as security chief at Richard Montgomery High School, was arrested Friday, according to Montgomery County police.
