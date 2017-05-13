Man charged with robbing 5 food-delivery drivers in Montgomery County
A 24-year-old man has been charged with robbing five food-delivery drivers earlier this month in Gaithersburg and Montgomery Village, according to Montgomery County police. The robberies occurred over five days, and each involved holding up a driver who was delivering food, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Gaithersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To Say, 'Stop Raping Me!' in English, Press '1'...
|11 hr
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|Thu
|tomin cali
|3
|Vote DemocRat again,they love Rapist
|May 6
|NLDM
|1
|Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15)
|Apr 16
|Niki T
|30
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar '17
|TAAM
|24
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|Mar '17
|Righty01
|7
Find what you want!
Search Gaithersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC