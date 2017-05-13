Man charged with robbing 5 food-deliv...

Man charged with robbing 5 food-delivery drivers in Montgomery County

A 24-year-old man has been charged with robbing five food-delivery drivers earlier this month in Gaithersburg and Montgomery Village, according to Montgomery County police. The robberies occurred over five days, and each involved holding up a driver who was delivering food, police said.

