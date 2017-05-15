Logic Gets His First Top 200 #1 With ...

Logic Gets His First Top 200 #1 With "Everybody" and Def Jam's CEO Is Thrilled

Monday May 15

The Gaithersburg, Maryland rappers latest release Everybody is his first album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. "All of us here at Def Jam are extremely proud of Logic's growth and development into a chart-topping artist," said Steve Bartels, CEO of Def Jam Recordings.

