Logic Gets His First Top 200 #1 With "Everybody" and Def Jam's CEO Is Thrilled
The Gaithersburg, Maryland rappers latest release Everybody is his first album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. "All of us here at Def Jam are extremely proud of Logic's growth and development into a chart-topping artist," said Steve Bartels, CEO of Def Jam Recordings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gaithersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To Say, 'Stop Raping Me!' in English, Press '1'...
|May 16
|LEO 478
|10
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May 11
|tomin cali
|3
|Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Niki T
|30
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar '17
|TAAM
|24
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|Mar '17
|Righty01
|7
|'Safety Not Sanctuary': Parents Protest School ...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gaithersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC