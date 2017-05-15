Guilty plea in Glen Rock cop-dragging case
One of three Maryland residents accused of dragging a Southern Regional police officer about 125 feet with their car in 2015 has admitted to his role in the incident. Guilty plea in Glen Rock cop-dragging case One of three Maryland residents accused of dragging a Southern Regional police officer about 125 feet with their car in 2015 has admitted to his role in the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Gaithersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To Say, 'Stop Raping Me!' in English, Press '1'...
|May 12
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May 11
|tomin cali
|3
|Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Niki T
|30
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar '17
|TAAM
|22
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|Mar '17
|Righty01
|7
|'Safety Not Sanctuary': Parents Protest School ...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|7
Find what you want!
Search Gaithersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC