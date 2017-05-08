Farmers Market Returns to Potomac
It was windy and chilly last Thursday, but the atmosphere was warm as Potomac residents greeted vendors on the opening day of the 2017 season of Potomac Village Farmers Market. Many of the eight vendors at the market are long-time regulars and market-goers greeted them as old friends.
