Farmers Market Returns to Potomac

Farmers Market Returns to Potomac

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Alexandria Gazette-Packet

It was windy and chilly last Thursday, but the atmosphere was warm as Potomac residents greeted vendors on the opening day of the 2017 season of Potomac Village Farmers Market. Many of the eight vendors at the market are long-time regulars and market-goers greeted them as old friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaithersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... Mon tomin cali 1
Vote DemocRat again,they love Rapist May 6 NLDM 1
Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15) Apr 16 Niki T 30
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar '17 TAAM 24
News Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of... Mar '17 Righty01 7
school superintendent jack smith Mar '17 pissedo ffandmada... 1
See all Gaithersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaithersburg Forum Now

Gaithersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gaithersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Gaithersburg, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,764 • Total comments across all topics: 280,897,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC