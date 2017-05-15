'Everybody' Has Something to Say About Logic
Logic is an adept lyricist known for speedy, tongue-twisting flows, and yet much of the public narrative about the rapper fixates on the way he looks. ogic has always been an outsider.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gaithersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To Say, 'Stop Raping Me!' in English, Press '1'...
|May 12
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ...
|May 11
|tomin cali
|3
|Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15)
|Apr 16
|Niki T
|30
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar '17
|TAAM
|24
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|Mar '17
|Righty01
|7
|'Safety Not Sanctuary': Parents Protest School ...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gaithersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC