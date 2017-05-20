2017 Gaithersburg Book Festival in Photos

The eighth annual Gaithersburg Book Festival brought together 130 award-winning and bestselling authors and more than 22,000 attendees in Olde Towne Gaithersburg, Md., on May 20. The festival, which took place on the grounds of City Hall, featured interactive writing workshops for adults and children, a Children's Village, book sales, author signings, performances by singer-songwriters, and more. Here are some highlights from this year's event.

