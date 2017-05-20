2017 Gaithersburg Book Festival in Ph...

2017 Gaithersburg Book Festival in Photos

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Publishers' Weekly

The eighth annual Gaithersburg Book Festival brought together 130 award-winning and bestselling authors and more than 22,000 attendees in Olde Towne Gaithersburg, Md., on May 20. The festival, which took place on the grounds of City Hall, featured interactive writing workshops for adults and children, a Children's Village, book sales, author signings, performances by singer-songwriters, and more. Here are some highlights from this year's event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaithersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To Say, 'Stop Raping Me!' in English, Press '1'... May 16 LEO 478 10
News Univision Smears Conservatives, Cheers Dropped ... May 11 tomin cali 3
Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15) Apr '17 Niki T 30
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar '17 TAAM 24
News Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of... Mar '17 Righty01 7
News 'Safety Not Sanctuary': Parents Protest School ... Mar '17 tomin cali 8
See all Gaithersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaithersburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Montgomery County was issued at May 25 at 7:01PM EDT

Gaithersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gaithersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Syria
 

Gaithersburg, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,470 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC