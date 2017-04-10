Sucampo Acquires Vtesse Inc.
ROCKVILLE, Md., and GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 03, 2017 -- Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , a global biopharmaceutical company, and Vtesse Inc. , a privately-held rare disease company, today announced that Sucampo has acquired Vtesse for upfront consideration of $200 million. Sucampo funded the acquisition through the issuance of 2,782,678 shares of Sucampo Class A common stock and $170 million of cash on hand; no external financing was utilized.
