Student hits back at racist Twitter user

'I wouldn't trade my skin color for the world': Black woman wins support of tens of thousands after hitting back at racist Twitter user who said she would be more attractive if 'she was lighter' Mimi Mbah, 19, won huge support online after she exposed a man who made negative comments about her skin color The student and aspiring model, who is from Cameroon and lives in Maryland, was featured on a Twitter account called African Beauties After her Instagram pictures were shared on the account, one man, writing under the name 'Tosh', wrote: '[If] she was lighter, she'd be fire' A student has been praised for her courage after hitting back at a racist Twitter user who said she would be more attractive if 'she was lighter'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.