new 'Tonight Show' host Fallon matches Md. school's egg roulette fundraiser

14 min ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Fields Road Elementary in Gaithersburg held a Read-a-Thon to help the school purchase standing desks, blue tooth speakers and more in support of its "Move More" theme. To reach the goal of $13,000, principal Erica Williams and assistant principal Kristi Ricca engaged in the "Egg Russian Roulette" challenge, a segment frequently featured in "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."

