new Report breaks down hate crimes in Montgomery County schools
A newly released report out of Montgomery County shows that nearly half of hate-based vandalism reported last year happened at school. The annual report shows of the 94 hate crimes that year, 38 were religious in nature, while race was the factor in 34, ethnicity in 12, sexual orientation in six and gender in four.
Gaithersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15)
|Apr 16
|Niki T
|30
|Gay Interracial Santa Claus
|Apr 2
|Joyous Carnac
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 30
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar 28
|TAAM
|24
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|Mar 27
|Righty01
|7
|school superintendent jack smith
|Mar 26
|pissedo ffandmada...
|1
|2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro...
|Mar 25
|The Mule
|9
