new Report breaks down hate crimes in Montgomery County schools

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

A newly released report out of Montgomery County shows that nearly half of hate-based vandalism reported last year happened at school. The annual report shows of the 94 hate crimes that year, 38 were religious in nature, while race was the factor in 34, ethnicity in 12, sexual orientation in six and gender in four.

