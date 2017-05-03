Natural Resources Police seize more than 200 striped bass at Fishing Creek Bridge

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says that Natural Resources Police recovered 213 illegally harvested striped bass and charged 24 people during surveillance at locations in Dorchester and Talbot Counties between April 15th and 17th. Natural Resources Police continue to surveil and enforce fishing regulations in the area of the Fishing Creek Bridge on Hoopers Island Road, a hotspot of reported poaching activity.

