Maryland police officer pleads guilty...

Maryland police officer pleads guilty to soliciting sex from minor in Prince William

Friday Apr 7 Read more: Fauquier.com

A Montgomery County Police Department patrolman pleaded guilty last week in Prince William Circuit Court to proposing sexual acts with an undercover detective he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

