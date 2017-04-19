Maryland has a $100 million plan to reduce congestion, improve safety on I-270

Maryland highway officials will try to reduce time-sucking traffic jams on Interstate 270 - the most congested highway in the state and one of the worst in the Washington suburbs - by creating stretches of new lanes, without widening the highway, Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday. The $100-million plan also will add signalized meters to on-ramps to control how quickly traffic can merge onto the highway based on real-time traffic conditions.

