Judge remands Montgomery County stormwater tax credit case

The denial of tax credits to most members of a homeowners' association in Montgomery County that manages its own stormwater runoff was remanded to an administrative appeal board Thursday where attorneys say they will argue the county construes too narrowly which property owners qualify for credit. Though all 23 members of Gaithersburg's Lindbergh Park Owners Association pay ... Complete access to news articles on this website is available to Daily Record subscribers who are logged in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.