Gluten-Free Red Bandana Bakery Coming...

Gluten-Free Red Bandana Bakery Coming to Bethesda

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Eater

Jaimie Mertz, sporting her signature red bandana while selling gluten-free baked goods in front of her 1984 red Volkswagon Vanagon, is easy to spot at the weekly Bethesda farmers market. Four years after beginning Red Bandana in her own kitchen, Mertz is weeks away from opening her first storefront and restaurant at 8218 Wisconsin Avenue.

