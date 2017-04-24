BeneVir Granted Patent Protecting Lead Oncolytic Immunotherapy...

BeneVir Biopharm, Inc., a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued US Patent No. 9,623,059, entitled " Oncolytic Herpes Simplex Virus and Therapeutic Uses Thereof", covering the composition of matter for Stealth-1H, BeneVir's lead oncolytic immunotherapy, as well as other platform assets.

