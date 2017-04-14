An express bus is coming Maryland Route 355 this fall. Next stop, BRT?
Montgomery County is buying 17 new buses that will provide limited-stop service between Bethesda and Gaithersburg starting in October, an investment in improving travel time and enhancing the rider experience in one of its busiest commuting corridors. It also will be an interim step to the Bus Rapid Transit system that the county envisions for the corridor, said Al Roshdieh, director of county's transportation department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Gaithersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15)
|Apr 16
|Niki T
|30
|Gay Interracial Santa Claus
|Apr 2
|Joyous Carnac
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar 30
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma...
|Mar 28
|TAAM
|24
|Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of...
|Mar '17
|Righty01
|7
|school superintendent jack smith
|Mar '17
|pissedo ffandmada...
|1
|2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro...
|Mar '17
|The Mule
|9
Find what you want!
Search Gaithersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC