213 Stripers Seized, 24 Cited, in Md....

213 Stripers Seized, 24 Cited, in Md. Poaching Crackdown

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: California Game and Fish

Suspected Striped Bass Poachers Busted: Maryland wildlife officers have been busy cracking down on striped bass poachers in recent weeks, busting 24 suspected poachers and seizing 213 illegally caught fish. According to a April 21 news release issued by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, enforcement has continued at Fishing Creek Bridge in Dorchester County and the Bill Burton Fishing Pier State Park in Talbot County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at California Game and Fish.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaithersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15) Apr 16 Niki T 30
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Bill Grimes-Wyatt 20
News Immigration Under Trump: Hate Messages Flood Ma... Mar '17 TAAM 24
News Lawmakers seek answers in rape case as local of... Mar '17 Righty01 7
school superintendent jack smith Mar '17 pissedo ffandmada... 1
News 2 U.S. teens charged with raping girl in bathro... Mar '17 The Mule 6
Turn the Rapist loose------- Mar '17 you are sick 2
See all Gaithersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaithersburg Forum Now

Gaithersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gaithersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Gaithersburg, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,799 • Total comments across all topics: 280,771,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC