Two men arrested in fatal shooting in Montgomery County
Tierek Ty Jay Thomas was arrested and charged in a February murder in Montgomery County. Two men were arrested and charged with the February murder of a 20-year-old man in Montgomery County, officials said.
Gaithersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Habitat for Humanity ReStore Rockville One Year...
|Mar 9
|ReStore
|1
|Review: BMI Karate/iLoveKickboxing (May '15)
|Mar 6
|blovell2006
|29
|Fourth Suspect in Gaithersburg Murder Arrested
|Feb '17
|joe
|1
|Controversial Law on Gender Identity Tested (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Gym Phart
|105
|ABC 7 News - Man Hunt Underway Near Gaithersbur... (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Phart Hunt
|6
|Bizarre Deer Stories, 'Fart Spray' Disaster, St... (Dec '13)
|Feb '17
|Really Big Phart
|3
|Rockville Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|15
